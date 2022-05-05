7 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) 12:47 P.M. - Sarat Sethi of DCLA said he purchased more of Charter’s stock, shares initially climbed 0.53% before slipping 0.17% lower.

Unusual Options Activity:

Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV)