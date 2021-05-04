 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Fortinet, Bitcoin And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 5:19pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she would not chase Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) because it is up 39% year-to-date. She would wait for a bad day to pick some up.

Josh Brown advised a viewer to own more than one stock in the real estate sector. Besides Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG), Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) and Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR), Brown would consider buying Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (NYSE: VNQ).

Jon Najarian said that Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (OTC: GBTC) is a great proxy for Bitcoin when it's less than the price of Bitcoin. When it's at the price of Bitcoin, he would own Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA).

