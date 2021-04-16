Cramer Advises Viewers On JetBlue Airways, MP Materials And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would own JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU). If it drops $2, he would buy more.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is not as bad as it used to be and it is a buy, said Cramer.

Cramer is not a fan of Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA). He advised a viewer who bought at $60 to cut losses.

MP Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) is going down with all the specs, said Cramer. He needs more information to make a call.

Cramer likes NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO).

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) is a great company and Cramer is a buyer.

Cramer prefers American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) over Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST).