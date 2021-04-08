 Skip to main content

Cramer Weighs In On Shopify, Juniper And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) is shooting the lights out. He would buy the stock.

Cramer likes Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) and Lucid and he said they're probably going to get a subsidy in Washington.

People are discovering golf and they're never going back, said Cramer. He really likes Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY).

Cramer prefers Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) over Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) although Juniper's suite of product is getting better.

Cramer likes Kroger Co (NYSE: KR), although he thinks supermarkets are a questionable investment.

Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) products have a great value, said Cramer.

The problem for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) is Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) because it has a better mojo, said Cramer.

Instead of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A), Cramer would rather buy Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE: PXD).

