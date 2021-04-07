'Halftime Report' Traders Discuss Bank Of America, JPMorgan And Financials

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss spoke about Barclays' upgrade of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). The analyst named the stock as a "Top Pick" and he raised the price target to $187.

Weiss prefers Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) because he thinks it's going to perform better going forward.

Karen Firestone is not a buyer of the money-center banks because their underlying business is shrinking and the recent move higher is interest rates play. She admits that banks are cheap and she said they are probably going to continue to move higher.

Firestone owns PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) and Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) because she thinks they offer a better upside.

Joe Terranova would be a buyer of JPMorgan if conditions for the treasury yields remain as they're because it's a low beta financial services play.

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr