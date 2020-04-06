Cramer Gives His Opinion Alteryx, Johnson & Johnson And More

Jim Cramer said on "Mad Money Lightning Round" he is a buyer of Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) because it has a great growth.

Instead of InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA), Cramer would rather buy Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). He finds InVitae very dicey.

Cramer would stay away from Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL). He is concerned the airlines are going to get diluted when they take money from the government.

Alteryx, Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) and Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) are better picks than Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) for a 24-year-old investor. Cramer thinks young people should be looking for growth.

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) is an interesting idea, said Cramer. He needs some time to do a research on this stock.

Cramer is willing to bless Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) as a buy, because the data center is hotter than it has ever been as people are working from home.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is not good enough, thinks Cramer.