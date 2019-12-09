Cramer Gives His Take On Bank Of America, BlackBerry And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) is a buy. He thinks the management team is terrific.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is going higher, said Cramer. He sees it as a very inexpensive stock.

Cramer would stay away from Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD).

American States Water Co (NYSE: AWR) is boring and good, said Cramer. He would put it away because it has been pretty consistent.

Cramer would not buy BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB). He finds it exciting and terrible.

Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) is a good spec, thinks Cramer.

Cramer sees Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) as a good company. There is a lot of insider selling in the name so he doesn't expect a takeover soon.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE: SPCE) is a bridge too far, said Cramer.