Buy Baby Yoda Toys For Christmas You Cannot

Trying to get a Baby Yoda toy for Christmas?

No! Try not. Do.

Actually, Do not. There is no try. Because there is no Baby Yoda toy this Christmas.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) confirmed to Vanity Fair that what may be the most-sought toy this holiday season won’t be available until next year.

Sigh. Always with you, it cannot be done.

What Is Baby Yoda?

Baby Yoda isn’t actually his name. The character who showed up at the end of the first episode of the new “The Mandalorian” series on Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) new Disney+ streaming service, is actually just called "The Child."

But he looks just like Yoda, only in baby form, and he's become an internet and pop culture sensation in just a few weeks.

How To Buy Baby Yoda Toys

Disney seemingly responded to the clamor for a Baby Yoda toy announcing this week that Baby Yoda apparel and accessories will soon be available at the Disney Store, as well as on Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), and at Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), Macy's Inc (NYSE: M), and Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) stores among other places.

Disney said toys will be available at a later date, giving hope to some, before it told Vanity Fair that that will be next year.

Earlier, "The Mandalorian" director Jon Favreau said Baby Yoda toys weren't released along with other early merchandise from the show because the makers wanted to keep the character a secret until he was revealed on the show.

