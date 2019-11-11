Everything To Know About Disney+

Disney+, the latest major offering in streaming services from Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), launches on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know about the new service.

How Much Does Disney+ Cost?

Disney+ will cost $6.99 a month. That’s a bit more than Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) new Apple TV+, which is $4.99 a month, but less than Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) at $8.99 or $12.99 a month and AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE: T) HBO Max at $14.99.

Disney also offers a bundle deal where customers can get Disney+, along with Disney services Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 for all three.

What Old Movies Will Be On Disney+?

The enormous Disney library is likely to be the attraction to the service for many. That includes about 500 movies, from Disney and its Pixar offshoot, 20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm and Marvel. That means all the Star Wars movies, all the Marvel superhero movies, including the record-breaking “Avengers Endgame,” and the more than 600 episodes of “The Simpsons.”

Oh snap! #AvengersEndgame is coming to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming the epic finale to @MarvelStudios’ Infinity Saga on November 12 in the US, Canada and Netherlands and on November 19 in Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/Bc2Ev83DuD — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 6, 2019

What New Movies Will Be On Disney+?

The service also will have several original series, including:

Jon Favreau's new Star Wars series, "The Mandalorian."

Early 2000s Disney Channel series “Lizzie McGuire” gets a sequel on Disney+, with Hilary Duff returning to play a now adult Lizzie.

A series based on the “Monsters Inc.” movies will debut next year.

A series based on the “High School Musical” movies, available at launch on Tuesday.

Disney+ Streaming Partnerships

Disney+ is looking to expand its reach through partnerships that make it more likely viewers will choose its streaming service. Most recently, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the Disney+ app will be available, with a subscription, through Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fire TV streaming devices, Fire Tablets, and Fire TV smart TVs. Amazon's Fire Stick is one of the top ways viewers access streaming services.

Disney also confirmed its service will be available through the other top player in streaming boxes: Roku Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ROKU) Roku device.

Disney also has a partnership with Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), which will provide Disney+ for free to its wireless customers on unlimited data plans for a year.

Digital TV Research projects Disney+ will have more than 100 million subscribers by 2025.

Disney's stock closed Monday's session at $136.49 per share.

