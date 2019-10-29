Jim Cramer Weighs In On Wendy's, CME Group And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) missed a quarter badly and he wants to wait for a full quarter before he considers buying the stock.

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) is good, said Cramer. He is not worried about its dividend yield.

Cramer thinks Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) is a cheap stock. He disclosed that his wife works there.

Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is in a good shape and the stock is overdone on the downside, said Cramer. He really likes the stock, but he wants to wait for the stock to drop under $20 to buy some.

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is probably the best in show, said Cramer. He thinks it's doing very well.

Cramer doesn't want to buy Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) because he doesn't know what is in the company.

Instead of Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY), Cramer would buy Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ).