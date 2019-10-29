Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Wendy's, CME Group And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Wendy's, CME Group And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) missed a quarter badly and he wants to wait for a full quarter before he considers buying the stock.

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) is good, said Cramer. He is not worried about its dividend yield.

Cramer thinks Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) is a cheap stock. He disclosed that his wife works there.

Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is in a good shape and the stock is overdone on the downside, said Cramer. He really likes the stock, but he wants to wait for the stock to drop under $20 to buy some.

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is probably the best in show, said Cramer. He thinks it's doing very well.

Cramer doesn't want to buy Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) because he doesn't know what is in the company.

Instead of Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY), Cramer would buy Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CME + ALB)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 28, 2019
NYSE's Bakkt To Launch Options For Bitcoin Futures This Year
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
17 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2019
Apple, Proofpoint And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 7
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Analysts Slice Beyond Meat Price Targets Ahead Of Share Lockup Expiration