Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald's, Microsoft And More

The big U.S. indexes ended the past week down marginally as investors seem to be in wait-and-see mode ahead of a possible trade deal with China coming out of the G-20 meeting in Japan this weekend. It was also a week that saw bank stress test results, a surprise management shakeup, some index reshuffling and fresh GDP numbers.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Concerns about the low valuation at AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) are overdone and the company's cash flow and dividend yields are particularly attractive, according to Dave Royce's "BofA Bullish On AT&T: 'The Network Has Never Performed Better'."

"Cowen: Aurora Is 'Top Pick In Cannabis'" by Wayne Duggan reveals why Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) is the clear top choice in the Canadian adult-use cannabis market, even though a number of Wall Street analysts have come out bullish on marijuana stocks in recent months.

In "McDonald's Hits New All-Time High After Quarter Pounder Update, Bullish Rating," Tanzeel Akhtar explains why recent trends at McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) mean that it is effectively expanding its competitive moat relative to competitors.

Priya Nigam's "KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition" presents reasons why investors may want to purchase Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares ahead of its investor event in July.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at Gold ETFs Are Having A Moment and A Walgreens Analyst's Takeaways From Q3 Earnings.

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "Microsoft's Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies," see why one key analyst believes that investors should not expect the Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud platform to take the same trajectory as that of its well-known rival.

An activist investor is urging the boards of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) and Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) to reevaluate their proposed merger. So says "Dan Loeb Voices Opposition To United Technologies-Raytheon Deal" by Tanzeel Akhtar.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Bristol-Myers Slips As Regulatory Hiccups Delay Celgene Deal; Liver Cancer Study Faces Setback" discusses recent headwinds that acted as a drag on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) shares last week.

"Carnival Gets Price Target Cut On Weak Continental Europe Demand" by Brett Hershman takes a look at what it means for investors that the recipe of earnings growth for Carnival plc (NYSE: CCL) has been changing.

Be sure to check out Credit Suisse Initiates Tesla At Underperform, Says Company Compares 'Most Appropriately' To Volkswagen and BMO: Chemours' Second Half 'More Difficult Than Anticipated' for additional bearish calls.

