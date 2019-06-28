Third Point sent a letter Friday to United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX)'s board of directors laying out concerns over the company's proposed merger with Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN).

The activist investor is urging the board to re-evaluate the transaction. The merger has no compelling strategic or financial rationale and is unlikely to create sufficient value for shareholders, according to Third Point.

"The contemplated transaction instead complicates the narrative of a more focused aerospace company that was intended to emerge from UTC’s breakup. Third Point will not support the merger in its current form and plans to vote against it. We are confident many of our fellow shareholders feel the same way," Third Point CEO Dan Loeb said in the letter.

United Technologies shares were trading slightly higher at $129.02 at the time of publication Friday, while Raytheon shares were down 0.52% at $177.15.

Related Links:

Hedge Fund Third Point Pushes Sony To Pare Down Businesses

5 Stocks To Watch For June 28, 2019

Photo by David Monniaux/Wikimedia.