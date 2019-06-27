Credit Suisse Initiates Tesla At Underperform, Says Company Compares 'Most Appropriately' To Volkswagen
Another analyst has initiated bearish coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).
The Analyst
Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy initiated coverage of Tesla with an Underperform rating and $189 price target.
The Thesis
Levy said investors should be comparing Tesla’s business and valuation to an auto industry incumbent, and he said Tesla compares “most appropriately” to Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) given Volkswagen’s size and focus on EVs.
In the battle against the legacy automakers, Levy said Tesla has several advantages, including leading electrification technology and software and cost efficiencies. In addition to having lower battery costs, Tesla doesn’t face the same challenge in updating legacy factories and technology, Levy said.
Tesla also has several disadvantages to established automakers. Levy said Tesla is smaller and less capitalized, it operates on a much smaller scale and is has struggled with even the basic auto industry processes.
In the long term, Levy said Tesla will most likely “settle as a niche automaker,” and he expects the Tesla versus Volkswagen debate to continue for at least another decade. For investors, Levy said Tesla’s potential upsie will come down to whether or not it can differentiate itself from the low-multiple legacy auto stocks.
“Ultimately, if Tesla can’t maintain healthy margins, then its edge in the differentiating aspects of the auto business will be a moot point,” Levy wrote in a note.
Price Action
Tesla shares traded around $219.42 on Thursday morning. The stock is down 35.7% overall in the past year.
Related Links:
Wedbush Lowers Tesla Q2 Delivery Estimate
Morgan Stanley Says The Market Is Underappreciating Tesla's AV Business
Latest Ratings for TSLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Underperform
|Jun 2019
|Reiterates
|Sell
|Jun 2019
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Credit Suisse Dan Levy VolkswagenAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.