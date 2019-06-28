18 Stocks Joining The Russell Indices

The Russell 2000 Index is a small-cap stock market index that includes the bottom 2,000 companies found in the Russell 3000 index. The Russell Microcap Index includes the 1,000 smallest securities found in the Russell 2000 index.

Since Friday marks the end of the second quarter, a slew of new companies will be added to the indices on Monday, July 1. Here is a list of companies that will be included.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) is set to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes effective July 1.

Amerant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: AMTB) is set to join the Russell 2000 Index.

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ: AVCO) is set to join the Russell 3000 Index.

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) is set to join the Russell 3000 Index.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is set to join the Russell 3000 Index.

cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) is set to join the Russell 3000 Index.

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) is set to join the Russell 3000 Index.

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) is set to join the Russell 3000 Index.

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) is set to join the Russell 3000 Index.

CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) is set to join the Russell 2000 Index.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GTYH) is set to join the Microcrap Index.

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) is set to join the Microcrap Index.

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) is set to join the Microcrap Index and Russell 3000 Index.

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is set to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes.

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) is set to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRR) is set to join the Russell Microcap, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000.

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ: USWS) is set to join the Microcrap Index and Russell 3000 Index.

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRTC)