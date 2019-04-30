Jim Cramer Weighs In On Canopy Growth, Levi, Twilio And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is a big winner. He likes the company very much.

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) is a good company and one of these big drug companies or device companies should just go buy it, said Cramer.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) is the best of the best, said Cramer. He added that the company really knows what it is doing and he thinks the stock is inexpensive.

Cramer is pro cybersecurity in every way, shape or form and he likes Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI).

Cramer would sell Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY).

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a great company, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Instead of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB), Cramer would buy Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC).

Cramer sees a big short squeeze in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) and he thinks the stock is going higher.