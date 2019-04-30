Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Canopy Growth, Levi, Twilio And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2019 7:01am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is a big winner. He likes the company very much.

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) is a good company and one of these big drug companies or device companies should just go buy it, said Cramer.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) is the best of the best, said Cramer. He added that the company really knows what it is doing and he thinks the stock is inexpensive.

Cramer is pro cybersecurity in every way, shape or form and he likes Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI).

Cramer would sell Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY).

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a great company, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Instead of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB), Cramer would buy Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC).

Cramer sees a big short squeeze in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) and he thinks the stock is going higher.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ACB)

Canopy Growth Acquires NY Facility For Hemp Industrial Park
The Week In Cannabis: Conferences, Clean Slate Act, Earnings, Aurora, Canopy-Acreage And More
The State Of The Hemp Markets At The End Of April
Aurora Cannabis, EnWave Strike Global Licensing Deal
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2019
Bulls And Bud Of The Week: iAnthus Capital And The Green Heart Wellness Center
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Carter Worth Sees Potential Upside In Morgan Stanley And Ford