Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Walmart, IBM And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2018 7:35am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer revealed he's bullish on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). He thinks the stock is going higher.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) is a fantastic stock, thinks Cramer. He explained it has the best technology when it comes to the heart.

Cramer likes AES Corp (NYSE: AES).

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) is up 60 percent for the year and it's vulnerable to profit-taking, said Cramer.

Cramer advised his viewer who has a long position in IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) that it would be a good idea to wait for the stock to drop to $118, before adding to the position.

Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) has good software but it is trading lower. Cramer isn't giving up on the stock, but it's a house of pain at the moment.

Cramer would buy First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN).

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

