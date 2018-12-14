Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Walmart, IBM And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer revealed he's bullish on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). He thinks the stock is going higher.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) is a fantastic stock, thinks Cramer. He explained it has the best technology when it comes to the heart.

Cramer likes AES Corp (NYSE: AES).

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) is up 60 percent for the year and it's vulnerable to profit-taking, said Cramer.

Cramer advised his viewer who has a long position in IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) that it would be a good idea to wait for the stock to drop to $118, before adding to the position.

Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) has good software but it is trading lower. Cramer isn't giving up on the stock, but it's a house of pain at the moment.

Cramer would buy First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN).