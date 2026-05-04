Kevin O'Leary's $115 Billion AI Bet Has More Than One Problem

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary isn't hunting for the small equity business in 2026. The TV personality has firmly turned toward what he sees as the ultimate commodity of the current tech revolution – the physical infrastructure required to keep it going.

When Geopolitics Meet Finance

O'Leary's key domestic project is the Stratos Project in Box Elder County, Utah. Spanning 40,000 acres, the site is designed to reach 9 GW of power—a figure the Wall Street Journal put as “equal to more than 20% of all data-center capacity currently operating in the U.S.”

Yet to avoid straining the national grid, O’Leary proposes burning natural gas on-site via the Ruby pipeline. The first phase would target 3GW, at a cost of roughly $45 billion.

"I think we're in a competition with the Chinese on economic superiority and military superiority," he noted, reasoning that the motivation is as much geopolitical as it is financial.

North of the border in his native Canada, O'Leary is doubling down with a proposed $70-billion, 7.5-gigawatt AI data center campus in Alberta. However, despite being exempt from provincial environmental impact assessment, the project still faces numerous local permits, including approval from the First Nation.

"The minute we get the permit, that triggers a whole bunch of other activities in terms of how we finance it, when we start engineering, design, everything else," undeterred O'Leary told CBC News last month.

Despite bureaucracy, O'Leary sees Alberta as a great location for such a project, citing its combination of natural gas, water, and cold temperatures as the ideal recipe for cooling high-density AI clusters.

The $156 Billion Brick Wall

In Utah, the friction is already palpable. According to Moneywise, during a recent county commission meeting, more than 80 residents arrived with signs reading “People before profits,” forcing officials to delay a crucial vote.

They're aware that the Stratos project could more than double the 4 gigawatts currently used by the entire state of Utah. Even if natural gas can meet such an outsized demand, water usage remains a problem in a state facing the disappearance of the Great Salt Lake.

Despite its magic, the AI's insatiable appetite for water and power weighs heavily on the communities expected to host it.

A Dangerous Mismatch

The ongoing AI race has multiple moving parts. Even if one side of that chain surges forward, it cannot benefit unless everything else catches up.

According to The Economist, these hardware suppliers have increased their capital spending by only half, and they are on track to invest less than a third as much as the cloud giants this year. This capex gap means that even when a project like O'Leary's gets the green light, there may not be enough equipment to fill it.

Photo: Alicia Devine – Imagn images