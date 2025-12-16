Musk Worth More Than Bezos, Zuckerberg, Buffett Combined – And Still Has $11 Billion To Spare

A surging valuation for SpaceX ahead of a potential 2026 IPO has made Elon Musk the first person to ever be worth $600 billion or more. While the new milestone is impressive, the fact that Musk is now worth three of the wealthiest billionaires combined is a telling sign of how much he has gained in 2025.

Musk's Wealth Soars In 2025

It might be hard to go back to the period in September when Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison briefly passed Elon Musk for the title of the world's richest person.

That move was short-lived, and Musk is now worth $400 billion more than Ellison.

Musk is now worth $638 billion according to a new estimate from Bloomberg. The estimate includes the impact of SpaceX being valued at $800 billion in a new secondary sale round. Musk gained $167 billion in wealth in one day and is now up $205 billion year-to-date in 2025.

Sitting atop the leaderboard, Musk is now $373 billion ahead of second-place Larry Page, one of the Google co-founders, whose wealth has soared alongside Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares.

To put Musk's wealth level into perspective, consider that the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX CEO is now worth more than Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett combined. Here are the latest wealth levels of those three individuals:

Jeff Bezos: $246 billion, +$6.99 billion year-to-date

Mark Zuckerberg: $229 billion, +$21.5 billion year-to-date

Warren Buffett: $152 billion, +$10.2 billion year-to-date

Add those three totals up, and you get $627 billion. This means that not only is Musk worth more than the three billionaires combined, but he even has $11 billion to spare.

Bezos, Zuckerberg and Buffett are currently ranked as the fourth, sixth and 10th richest people in the world respectively. While Bezos and Zuckerberg have added to their wealth totals in 2025, they have been surpassed by others with higher gains. Bezos and Zuckerberg ranked second and third, respectively, at the end of 2024. Buffett remains 10th, where he ranked at the end of 2025.

Musk's Wealth Could Keep Climbing

Musk has passed milestones like the first person worth $500 billion and worth $600 billion in 2025 and could become the first to hit the $1 trillion milestone.

Hitting $1 trillion could take years or it could come as soon as 2026.

A potential SpaceX IPO could bring Musk's wealth near $1 trillion, with the space company reportedly eyeing a valuation of $1.5 trillion. This valuation would put Musk’s worth at more than $900 billion.

Tesla shares have been gaining into the end of 2025 and hit a new all-time high on Tuesday, finally eclipsing the previous record of $488.54 set last December.

Analysts have been bullish on Tesla’s outlook going forward, with greater emphasis on the company's growth catalysts such as robotaxis and FSD.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees Tesla hitting a market capitalization of $2 trillion to $3 trillion over the next one to two years, versus its current $1.6 trillion.

Tesla shares trading higher could become another catalyst to increase Musk's wealth and get him closer to the $1 trillion level.

A new pay package was also recently approved for Musk, which could pay the CEO nearly $1 trillion if certain milestones are hit.

Tesla shares are trading higher, a SpaceX IPO at a $1.5 trillion valuation, and a new pay package. Any or all of these could contribute to Musk becoming the first trillionaire in the world, and it could happen sooner than you think.

