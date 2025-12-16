SpaceX IPO Timing Is Right, Says Dan Ives: Offering 'Expands The Ecosystem' For Elon Musk Fans

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull Dan Ives expects the electric vehicle company to reach a market capitalization of $2 trillion to $3 trillion over the next two years. The Wedbush analyst believes a SpaceX IPO won't hurt Tesla and could instead expand the Elon Musk ecosystem.

Ives on SpaceX IPO

SpaceX could go public in 2026 at a $1.5 trillion valuation. The highly anticipated offering could give investors another way to invest in Tesla CEO Musk, who also leads SpaceX.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives provided additional details on the potential SpaceX IPO during an interview with CNBC.

"I think the time is right," Ives said of SpaceX's potential 2026 IPO.

Ives said that an argument could be made that the offering comes due to an increased valuation in the space company. The analyst also said the offering could come during the early innings of an eight-to-10-year AI Revolution.

"SpaceX is an inflection point. I think it's important to go public."

Ives said SpaceX could be one of many great private companies to go public due to the growth of the tech industry and higher valuations.

Asked about the potential that SpaceX being publicly traded would take away from some of the fanfare of Tesla investors who want exposure to Musk, Ives said that's a great point, but not a concern.

"I actually think it expands the ecosystem from SpaceX to Tesla and the ownership of xAI."

The analyst said that Musk is "at the centerpiece of it" for the next five to 15 years, with growth expected from multiple companies connected to the billionaire.

While many investors may want exposure to SpaceX, Ives prefers Tesla due to its future growth potential, driven by initiatives such as robotaxis and FSD.

"This is just the start."

Ives predicts a "monster year ahead" for Tesla and said the company will benefit from "wartime CEO" Musk. The analyst predicts that autonomous vehicles alone could be worth $1 trillion to Tesla’s story going forward.

SpaceX, Tesla Or Both

A potential SpaceX IPO in 2026 could leave investors with the tough decision of picking if they would rather invest in Tesla or SpaceX stock to capture future growth from a company led by Musk. While some Musk fans may choose to invest in both, they may still have to decide which company receives the larger investment.

Benzinga recently asked its followers on social media which company related to Musk they would rather invest in, with both companies valued at nearly $1.5 trillion.

Followers overwhelmingly chose SpaceX as their favorite over the next 10 years, with 68.3% of the vote. Tesla received 31.7% of the vote.

The results of the recent poll align with prior investor demand for SpaceX. A May 2025 poll asked Benzinga readers which Musk-related company they would most want to invest in, including a potential standalone Starlink business.

Starlink (standalone) and SpaceX (with a minority stake in Starlink) tied at the top of the poll, each receiving 27% of the vote. xAI came in third with 19%. Tesla ranked fourth with 16% of the vote.

A potential SpaceX IPO could be one of the biggest storylines of 2026. Investors and analysts will closely monitor Tesla stock to assess whether the potential offering has a positive or negative impact.

