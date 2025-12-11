SpaceX And Tesla Are Both Worth $1.5 Trillion — But Investors Favor One By A Mile

Fans of Elon Musk and space giant SpaceX could have their chance to invest in the company in 2026 if reports of a planned $30 billion IPO valuing the company at $1.5 trillion come true.

A recent Benzinga poll showed whether investors would rather invest in SpaceX or Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock.

SpaceX vs. Tesla

With reports of a 2026 offering that could make the SpaceX IPO the biggest market debut ever, Musk has hinted that this could become a reality and give investors a chance to invest in the space company.

While fans of Musk may prefer to invest in both Tesla stock and the SpaceX IPO, given the past history of Tesla stock outperforming the market.

The $1.5 trillion valuation for SpaceX would not only be one of the largest ever for a company going public, but would also place the company slightly ahead of the market capitalization of Tesla, which was around $1.48 trillion on Thursday.

Benzinga polled its followers on social media to see which company related to Musk they would rather invest in.

"SpaceX could go public in 2026 at a valuation of $1.5 trillion, the same value as Tesla today. Which of the following would you rather invest in for the next 10 years?" Benzinga asked.

The results are:

Tesla: 31.7%

SpaceX: 68.3%

SpaceX won the poll overwhelmingly, which may show huge demand for the potential 2026 offering, with investors waiting patiently for years to invest in the Musk-led space company.

Investors Want SpaceX Stock

The SpaceX IPO could come as the company's Starlink segment has become a revenue driver and helped the company become cash-flow positive.

Musk said the company’s valuation is rising due to the progress of Starship and Starlink.

The Bloomberg report said the IPO, which could also be pushed back to 2027, comes with Starlink showing strength. Estimates call for SpaceX to have revenue of $15 billion in 2025 and revenue of $22 to $24 billion in 2026, with Starlink being the main source of revenue.

Proceeds from a potential IPO could be used to help fund space-based data centers, the report said.

Benzinga previously polled readers back in May to see which Musk-related company they would most want to invest in given the then valuations.

“If all of the Musk-related companies were currently public at recent valuation, which would you most want to invest in?” Benzinga asked.

The results were:

Starlink : 27%

: 27% SpaceX (with minority ownership of Starlink ): 27%

(with minority ownership of ): 27% X and xAI : 19%

: 19% Tesla : 16%

: 16% Neuralink : 8%

: 8% The Boring Company: 4%

Starlink, on its own, won the poll, with SpaceX ranking second. At the time of the poll, there were reports that Starlink could go public on its own or be spun off by SpaceX for investors.

At the time of that poll, Tesla was valued at $1.17 trillion and SpaceX was valued at $350 billion. At valuations of $1.5 trillion each, Tesla is up 28.2% since that poll, while SpaceX is up 328.6% since that poll.

Benzinga readers made the right choice earlier this year, time will tell if they're right about buying SpaceX stock at a $1.5 trillion valuation.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Gemini.