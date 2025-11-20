Google Founders Page, Brin Up Over $160B In 2025, Now Worth More Than Zuckerberg

Shares of Magnificent Seven stock Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) have soared to new all-time highs in recent days and posted an impressive gain of 54% year-to-date in 2025. Investors in the tech giant are sitting on impressive gains, including the company's co-founders who are now among the richest people in the world.

Google Founders Jump Billionaire Rankings

Alphabet co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have been among the world's richest people for years, often times ranking in the top 10 billionaires list, including ranking at sixth and eighth respectively to finish 2024.

With Alphabet stock at new highs, the duo have climbed up the billionaires list, currently ranked at third and fifth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Here are the top five billionaires on the list, with their current wealth and 2025 year-to-date performance.

Elon Musk: $431 billion, -$1.36 billion Larry Ellison: $282 billion, +$89.7 billion Larry Page: $252 billion, +$83.5 billion Jeff Bezos: $245 billion, +$6.36 billion Sergey Brin: $235 billion, +$76.9 billion

With gains of $83.5 billion and $76.9 billion, Page and Brin trail only Ellison in year-to-date wealth increases; Ellison's $89.7 billion jump is the largest of 2025 and even briefly pushed him past Musk, whom both founders still trail in overall net worth.

Page and Brin have each jumped three places on the list from the end of 2024 and both are back in the top five.

Dropping out of the top five are Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who fell from third to sixth and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, who fell from fifth to seventh. Bezos has fallen two places from second to fourth, but remain in the top five.

Among the top 10 richest, Ellison has gained two places in 2025, while NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is another gainer, jumping from 12th place to ninth place.

Read Also: Alphabet Q3 Earnings: Revenue, EPS Top Estimates, Google Parent Raises CapEx Guidance On ‘Strong Momentum’ Across The Business

What's Next

Alphabet stock is up 54% year-to-date and trades at all-time highs. The stock received another validation boost when Berkshire Hathaway, run by Warren Buffett, took a stake in the third quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway recently unveiled a 17,846,142-share stake, making the stock a top 10 holding in the Berkshire Hathaway investment portfolio.

While there were concerns that AI could displace Google Search, Alphabet has bet aggressively on its own AI products and helped quash reports of its demise.

Page and Brin remain large shareholders in Alphabet and are set to profit alongside other investors if the company continues to post impressive stock gains moving forward.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.