Tesla's China Exclusive Model Y L Eyes European Expansion Following EU Approval: Report

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is reportedly considering launching the six-seater Model Y L in Europe as sales continue to decline.

Model Y L In Europe?

Tesla has received approval from the EU to bring the Model Y L to the region, German news outlet Ecomento reported on Monday. The report also suggests that the company may introduce a larger battery pack in the vehicle with 4,600 cells instead of the 4,416 cells currently on offer in China.

The company could introduce the model in Europe during the first half of 2026, with the Model Y L said to be sporting a longer wheelbase. The Europe-spec model could also offer a WLTP range of approximately 423 miles on a single charge, thanks to the bigger battery pack.

The Model Y L is a China-specific trim level of the Model Y SUV. It retails for $47,184 in the country and offers over 467 miles of CLTC range via an 84 kWh battery, all-wheel drive and 19-inch wheels. It has proved to be a successful vehicle for the company in China.

It's worth noting that the CLTC measuring standard is a China-specific standard and has different parameters when compared to WLTP standard testing, which can explain the difference in calculated range figures.

Tesla's European FSD Expansion, Falling Sales

The news comes as Tesla is gearing up to launch its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in the European market, with the Dutch safety regulator RDW (Netherlands Vehicle Authority) confirming the company's February 2026 timeline for the deployment, but outlined that it could be subject to change.

Despite the proposed expansion, the company's sales fell nearly 50% in Europe during October, as the EV giant recorded 6,964 new registrations in the region, a stark decline from October 2024’s 13,519 registrations.

Tesla Reaches $1.5 Trillion Valuation

Meanwhile, the company reached the $1.58 trillion valuation mark after a recent stock rally, putting the EV giant ahead of the combined market capitalizations of rivals like Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM) as well as Chinese companies like BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) and Xiaomi Corp. (OTC:XIACF) (OTC:XIACY) .

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Quality metrics, while offering satisfactory Growth, but poor Value. It also has a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: TSLA declined 0.76% to $471.50 during Pre-market trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock