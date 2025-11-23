Tesla Eyes February 2026 For Full Self-Driving Approval In Europe

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is eyeing an approval for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature in Europe by February 2026.

Engaging With Regulators

According to a post on social media platform X by Tesla Europe, the company has been engaging with regulators across the EU for over a year to facilitate this rollout.

The EV giant says it has been conducting FSD demonstrations for regulators in nearly every EU country. Tesla has requested early access and pilot release programs and has shared comprehensive safety data in its latest Safety Report. The company has safely driven over 1 million kilometers on European roads in 17 countries during internal testing.

Primary Strategy

Tesla’s primary strategy involves collaborating with the Dutch approval authority, RDW, to obtain exemptions for FSD features. This includes compliance with existing regulations and filing for exemptions on unregulated behaviors, such as system-initiated lane changes.

While the company stated that some regulations are outdated, Tesla aims to maintain safety without compromising usability. RDW is expected to grant national approval in the Netherlands by February 2026.

Upon approval, other EU countries can recognize the exemption, paving the way for an EU-wide rollout.

See Also: TSLA Stock Gains After-Hours After Trump Says His Tax Bill Offers Deductions On Tesla Cars: ‘You’re So Lucky I’m With You Elon’

Ross Gerber Praises FSD 14 Improvements

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology has seen significant advancements recently. Ross Gerber, co-founder of Gerber Kawasaki, praised the improvements in Tesla’s FSD v14, noting it as a substantial upgrade over previous versions. Despite some mapping issues, Gerber expressed satisfaction with the system’s enhancements.

Andrej Karpathy, Tesla’s former AI lead, compared the FSD’s performance to a magnetic levitation train, highlighting its smooth and confident operation. Karpathy’s comments reflect the advancements in Tesla’s hardware, particularly the HW4, which has impressed users with its capabilities.

Gary Black, managing director of The Future Fund LLC, emphasized the progress in Tesla’s autonomous driving sector. He noted that the FSD v14 has significantly improved, with fewer critical disengagements compared to its predecessor, v13.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock