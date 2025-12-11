Bernie Sanders Says Mark Zuckerberg's Louisiana Data Center Will Use 3X More Electricity Than All Of New Orleans: 'Fight Back Against Billionaires'

On Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) escalated his criticism of Big Tech's energy demands, warning that Meta Platforms Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) planned Louisiana data center could consume electricity at a scale that outstrips entire U.S. cities while leaving ordinary taxpayers to shoulder the costs.

Sanders Warns Of Massive Power Use From Big Tech Facilities

Sanders took to X to raise alarms about the explosive growth of AI data centers and the strain they may place on the nation's power grid.

He said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is constructing a facility in Louisiana that will use three times more electricity than all of New Orleans, adding that the public, not billionaires, will ultimately pay for the surge in energy demand.

"Oligarchs want YOU to pay for these data centers with higher water & electric bills. Americans must fight back against billionaires who put profits over people," Sanders wrote.

Sanders also shared a video in which he referenced additional large-scale projects, including one reportedly tied to OpenAI and Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) in Texas.

He said that the facility alone could consume enough power to serve 750,000 homes, while another Meta site could match the electricity needs of 1.2 million households.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Local Communities Push Back

Some cities are already resisting mega-projects over concerns about rising energy bills, water usage and property values.

Sanders previously praised residents in St. Charles, Mo., after opposition reportedly forced developers to abandon a proposed 440-acre data center.

AI Boom Fuels Soaring Electricity Demand

Sanders' remarks come as energy experts warn of a rapid rise in data center demand driven by AI. Earlier, a McKinsey & Co. report found that data centers now account for a record 5% of total U.S. electricity consumption, with that share potentially more than doubling within five years.

The report projected nearly $7 trillion in global data center infrastructure spending by 2030, with the U.S. representing more than 40% of projected investment.

McKinsey attributed about 40% of future power demand growth to AI and high-performance computing, fueled by hyperscalers including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services, Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure and Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Cloud.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate a negative outlook for Meta in the short, medium, and long term, with further performance details available here.

