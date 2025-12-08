Broadcom Stock Rides Market Momentum As Marvell Faces Microsoft, Amazon Setbacks

The balance of power in the custom-chip arms race just shifted — and not the way Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) hoped. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) has seized momentum after reports that Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is in discussions with the company for future custom AI chip designs, while Marvell faces growing concerns about losing key cloud contracts.

Contract Drama Resets Expectations

Marvell shares fell sharply on Monday after The Information reported Microsoft may shift its custom-chip work to Broadcom, threatening a pillar of Marvell's hyperscaler strategy. The stock was down about 10% by 11 a.m. ET on Monday.

Pressure mounted after Benchmark analyst Cody Acree downgraded the stock to Hold, citing confidence that Marvell has lost Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Tranium 3 and 4 chip programs to Taiwanese competitor Alchip. Acree said the setback likely explains Marvell's projection of only 20% XPU growth in 2026, calling it a sign of slowing momentum rather than temporary turbulence.

Marvell maintains it won't face a revenue drop next year, though analysts suggest that may be due to lingering Tranium 2 production rather than a successful transition to newer generations.

Broadcom Quietly Tightens Its Grip

Broadcom, meanwhile, is expanding its influence without theatrics.

The Microsoft talks reinforce its long-standing strength in custom ASICs and networking silicon, where deep enterprise relationships often matter more than marketing flash. If Broadcom lands Microsoft's business, it would represent a meaningful shift in supplier confidence at a time when cloud giants are reconsidering vendor concentration risks. Microsoft stock was up over 2% Monday by 11 a.m. ET.

Reports also suggest Marvell has been offering fee concessions to secure future Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) chip projects, underscoring competitive pressure rather than dominance.

Why It Matters

Marvell's acquisition of Celestial AI still positions it well if optical interconnects become mainstream, but the market now cares less about innovation stories and more about contract retention.

In the near-term scoreboard, Broadcom has the advantage — and investors are watching to see whether Marvell's stumble is temporary or something deeper.

Photos: Shutterstock