Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG Google has announced a $25 billion investment in data center and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across the PJM Interconnection grid.

What Happened: Google’s investment will be spread over the next two years and will be directed towards states within the PJM Interconnection, the largest electric grid in the U.S., reported CNBC. The company will also invest $3 billion to modernize two hydropower plants in Pennsylvania, targeting the growing energy needs of data centers and AI operations in the area.

Check out the current price of GOOG stock here.

This initiative falls under a larger framework agreement between Google and Brookfield Asset Management to acquire 3,000 megawatts of hydroelectric power across the United States.

This investment comes at a time when PJM Interconnection, the nation's largest electric grid, is grappling with surging electricity demand from data centers and related industries. The grid covers 13 states across the mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and South, including northern Virginia, home to the world's largest data center market.

SEE ALSO: Trump’s ‘100% Tariff’ Threat On ‘Almost Nothing’ Trade With Russia A Prescription For ‘How To Sound Tough But Do Nothing,’ Says Economist

Why It Matters: This investment aligns with Google’s recent efforts to bolster its AI capabilities. Just a few days ago, the tech giant finalized a $2.4 billion agreement to license technology from AI coding startup Windsurf. This deal also involved hiring Windsurf’s CEO and a select group of its employees. Additionally, Google has been offering substantial salaries to software engineers to stay competitive in the escalating war for AI talent.

Meanwhile, other tech giants are also making significant investments in AI infrastructure. Meta Platforms Inc. META recently announced plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into compute resources as it chases superintelligence. This underscores the growing importance of AI development in the tech industry and the fierce competition among major players.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump will join White House Cabinet members along with tech and energy executives at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh to discuss AI investment in Pennsylvania.

Alphabet offers average Momentum and Value, while scoring well on the Growth and Quality metric as per Benzinga's Proprietary Edge Rankings.

Loading... Loading...

READ MORE:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.