XPeng CEO Plays The Anti-Tesla Card: While Optimus Is Closed, IRON Goes Open Source

The robot wars just acquired a software platform twist. While Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) builds Optimus as a closed ecosystem tightly controlled from the stack to the sensors, XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) is steering sharply in the other direction. On its third-quarter earnings call, CEO He Xiaopeng said the company would "open source our physical world model" and make IRON's SDK available to global developers — a statement that positions XPeng as the Android of the humanoid era.

Why XPeng Thinks Open Beats Closed

The logic is simple: humanoids will need endless real-world training, and XPeng wants partners to accelerate that process.

As He explained, the company intends to allow developers to "buy our robots and train them for commercialization purposes."

This is a direct inversion of Tesla's approach, where Optimus remains locked inside Tesla's proprietary data loops.

XPeng's move sounds almost radical for the robotics space — a bet that openness creates scale, and scale creates dominance.

IRON Learns From Cars, Cars Learn From IRON

XPeng argues that its advantage comes from cross-domain integration, saying its humanoid development is powered by "full-stack R&D capability." He even described the robot's platform as benefiting from the same SoCs, data and software used in XPeng's vehicles.

In other words, the more XPeng cars drive, the smarter IRON gets, and the more developers build on IRON, the smarter XPeng's ecosystem becomes.

Why It Matters To Investors

If Tesla is building the Apple of humanoids, XPeng wants to build the Android — open, partner-led, globally extensible.

If the industry evolves like smartphones did, XPeng's approach could let it scale faster than any closed system. And in He's words, the long-term prize is massive: "the market potential for humanoid robots will exceed that of automobiles."

