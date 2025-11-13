Tesla's Robotaxi Revolution Is Still Downloading — Waymo's Already In The Fast Lane

If you're stuck behind a polite, speed-limit-loving car on a California freeway, there's a good chance it's Waymo — the robotaxi that's now officially conquering highways across San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix. And while the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk keeps promising a self-driving future that spreads "faster than any technology ever," Waymo is quietly doing the unglamorous thing: actually launching it.

Waymo Expands Zip Codes While Tesla Expands Timelines

Waymo isn't just testing anymore — it's operating at scale. The Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) -owned service is already running in the Bay Area, LA, Phoenix, Atlanta and Austin (via Uber), with Dallas, Denver, Washington, Nashville, Miami, San Diego and even London queued up for 2026. Several of those will come through partners like Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) , meaning the robotaxi rollout is effectively franchising itself.

Tesla Is Still in the Waiting Room

Meanwhile, Tesla's robotaxi story remains a mix of ambition, software updates and regulatory limbo. It still hasn't removed human safety drivers, though Musk says parts of Austin will lose them "soon."

And in states where Tesla plans to launch robotaxi service, it hasn't yet applied for the required permits — a detail Waymo solved years ago.

Yes, Musk argues millions of existing Teslas can turn autonomous overnight via software. But until approvals land, that switch stays firmly in "downloading" mode.

Why Investors Should Care

Musk's $1 trillion compensation hinges on one million robotaxis going commercial — a bar that looks steeper as Waymo cements market share city by city. Waymo is also working to lower costs by moving from pricey Jaguars to Hyundai-built vehicles, which could narrow fare gaps with Uber and stiffen competition.

Tesla still has the hype, the hardware and the global flock of FSD-capable cars.

But right now, Waymo has something even more challenging to match: customers stepping into fully autonomous vehicles — today, not someday.

