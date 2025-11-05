JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Nvidia Is An 'Unbelievable' Company — But Warns Investors Some AI Stocks May Be Overpriced

On Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon praised Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and the artificial intelligence revolution but cautioned that some stocks in the sector might be trading at unsustainable valuations.

Dimon Says US Economy Still ‘Most Prosperous' In The World

In a conversation with CNN's Erin Burnett, Dimon said the U.S continues to have the "most prosperous" economy, supported by robust capital markets spanning venture capital, private credit and hedge funds.

JPMorgan CEO Says AI Is Real And Hugely Productive

When asked about Nvidia's meteoric rise, Dimon avoided direct investment commentary but called it an “unbelievable” company.

He also said that AI is not a passing trend but a genuine productivity revolution. "It's almost at the beginning," Dimon noted, comparing the AI boom to the early days of the Internet.

Drawing a parallel to the dot-com era, Dimon said not every company will succeed. Still, just as the Internet gave rise to giants like Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google, Meta Platforms, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:META) Facebook, and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), AI will produce transformative winners despite signs of a potential bubble.

See Also: Jeff Bezos Was Once Told By A Harvard Student To Sell Amazon To Barnes & Noble And ‘Get Out': The Entrepreneur Did This Instead

Dimon: Innovation Will Transform Industries Despite Bubble Risks

Dimon acknowledged that while valuations may be inflated, the underlying technology will reshape industries and improve lives.

"Mankind should benefit," he added, even if "valuations today may be too high for some of these folks."

Nvidia's $5 Trillion Milestone And US-China AI Race

In October 2025, Nvidia became the first company in history to surpass a $5 trillion market valuation. As of now, its market capitalization stands at $4.74 trillion.

Dimon's statement also came after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that China will win the AI race. This comes as President Donald Trump declared that the U.S. will not allow any other country to access Nvidia's most advanced chips.

Nvidia shares were down 1.75% on Wednesday but gained 0.56% in after-hours trading. According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, the stock's Value score ranks in the 3rd percentile. Here's how it stacks up against other leading AI stocks.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: lev radin on Shutterstock.com