Jensen Huang Says Nvidia Has Visibility Into 'Half A Trillion Dollars' In Revenue As It Surpasses Apple, Microsoft To Hit $5 Trillion Valuation

On Wednesday, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) became the world's first company to reach a $5 trillion market capitalization, overtaking both Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), as CEO Jensen Huang revealed unprecedented demand for its artificial intelligence chips.

Nvidia Hits Historic $5 Trillion Milestone

Nvidia shares jumped more than 14% in the last five days, according to Benzinga Pro. Apple and Microsoft now trail behind, each valued at roughly $4 trillion.

The surge came after Huang's remarks at the company's GTC developer conference in Washington, D.C., where he said Nvidia has secured more than $500 billion in chip orders through 2026.

"I think we are probably the first technology company in history to have visibility into half a trillion dollars [in revenue]," Huang told attendees, referring to demand for the company's Blackwell and upcoming Rubin chip architectures.

Trump-Xi Meeting May Shape Nvidia's China Future

Momentum also grew after President Donald Trump said he plans to discuss Nvidia's Blackwell chips with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Busan, South Korea.

Calling the processor "super-duper" and "probably 10 years ahead of any other chip," Trump hinted that export restrictions could be revisited, reported Fortune.

Nvidia has struggled with access to China—its market share there plunged from 95% to zero after U.S. export controls took effect. The company reported $2.8 billion in revenue from China last quarter, down from $15.5 billion previously.

AI, Manufacturing And Partnerships Drive Growth

Huang announced that Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs are now in full production at a facility in Arizona, part of a broader U.S. manufacturing push.

Nvidia has already shipped six million Blackwell chips and expects to deliver 14 million more in the next five quarters.

The company also unveiled $1 billion in partnerships with Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) to develop telecom equipment for 5G and 6G networks and new collaborations with Oracle to build seven AI-powered supercomputers for the U.S. Department of Energy.

Nvidia's meteoric rise—from a $1 trillion valuation in mid-2023 to $5 trillion today—underscores its central role in powering the global AI boom.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings place the chipmaker in the 97th percentile for Growth and 93rd for Quality, underscoring its robust performance compared to rivals such as Intel (INTC).

