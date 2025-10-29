Steve Jobs Once Stressed The Importance Of 'Spontaneous Meetings' — Now Jamie Dimon Warns 'Young People Are Being Left Behind' For The Same Reason

It appears that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk isn't the only person invoking Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) co-founder Steve Jobs lately — JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon is also echoing the legendary tech mogul's belief.

Jamie Dimon Says Remote Work Is Hurting Young Employees

During a panel discussion with Bloomberg at the Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia this week, Dimon stated that he continues to encourage JPMorgan employees to return to the office.

He said that younger staffers aren't learning as effectively over Zoom.

"Zoom is a great tool, so I'm not making fun of Zoom," Dimon said. "But younger people are being left behind. Their social lives are deteriorating. They don't get ahead."

He added that collaboration among management also suffers in virtual meetings. "When we meet on the Hollywood Square…You don't have that constant follow-up. People say, ‘Well, pick it up next week when we get there.'"

The CEO then cited Jobs, saying the late Apple co-founder also had a similar take on the topic.

"If you look back at your careers, you learned a little bit from apprenticeships. You were with other people who took unit sales call or told you how to handle a mistake or something like that. It doesn’t happen when you’re in your basement and Zoom … I think it’s very important to have a social life."

Steve Jobs Believed Creativity Required Physical Proximity

Jobs once said, "Creativity comes from spontaneous meetings, from random discussions. You run into someone, you ask what they're doing, you say ‘Wow,' and soon you're cooking up all sorts of ideas," according to Inc.

At Pixar and Apple, Jobs designed offices around that philosophy — a hub-and-spoke layout where private offices surrounded shared common areas like cafes and lounges.

As per the report, those spaces were meant to foster inadvertent encounters and unintended collaboration.

Musk Slams Remote Work, Google Scales Back Its Flexible Policy

Previously, Musk called remote work "morally wrong." He argued that it creates an unfair difference between white and blue-collar workers.

Just earlier this month, Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reportedly decided to scale back on its "Work from Anywhere" policy.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have also made similar decisions.

