Amazon Workers Return To Office With Some Exceptions Reported

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN began enforcing its global return-to-office policy on Monday, but there have been some exceptions reported.

Several Amazon locations have delayed the return to office due to lack of space and workers in some European countries appear to have more flexible working arrangements than their U.S. counterparts.

Lack Of Space: Amazon's mandatory five-day in-office policy announced last September went into effect this Monday. According to a Business Insider report, some office locations have maintained the company’s previous policy, which requires only three days a week in the office due to a lack of space.

According to documents viewed by Business Insider, some of the locations maintaining the three-day in-office policy include Miami, Brooklyn, Sacramento, Santa Clara and Austin in the U.S.; Hamburg and Munich in Germany, Beijing and Shenzhen in China and Bangalore, India.

An Amazon spokesperson reportedly told Business Insider on Tuesday that buildings were ready for a majority of its employees on that day.

EU Exceptions: A separate Business Insider report stated internal documents revealed Amazon workers in the U.K. can apply to work from home for up to two days a week due to the country's flexible working regulations that went into effect last year.

The outlet also reported employees in the Netherlands can still follow Amazon's previous guidance for three days in the office while it enters discussions with its works council, a group representing the employees.

The policies in the U.K. and Netherlands contrast the five-day in-office policies in place for other Amazon employees. The company's "Flexible Work Arrangement” policy for the U.S. says Amazon “may grant exceptions for work arrangements” to staff “who are in good standing on a case-by-case basis.”

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has promoted the in-office work policy as a way for employees to "invent, collaborate and be connected" and has suggested that those who oppose it may consider other employment options.

Photo: Shutterstock