iPhone Foldable Version Just Got Cheaper? Ming-Chi Kuo Says It All Hinges On This For Apple In 2026

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) could be much closer to launching its long-rumored foldable iPhone — and at a lower cost than expected, according to new details shared by top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Analyst Kuo Says Foldable iPhone Costs Are Falling

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, over the weekend, TF Securities analyst Kuo said that Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone will feature a newly designed hinge that's significantly cheaper to produce than earlier estimates.

"The hinge ASP is expected to drop to about $70–80 at mass production, significantly below the market's expectation of $100–120 or higher," Kuo wrote.

That cost reduction, he added, allows Apple to either improve its profit margins or pass along the savings to consumers when the foldable iPhone finally arrives — expected in 2026.

Foxconn Takes The Lead In Foldable iPhone Production

Kuo also stated that Apple’s manufacturing partner, Foxconn, owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTC:HNHPF), has partnered with Shin Zu Shing to produce the new hinge through a joint venture.

Foxconn's joint venture reportedly holds a slightly higher stake in the project, controlling roughly 65% of the hinge orders, while Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) holds the remaining 35%.

By investing directly in hinge production, Kuo noted, Foxconn aims to "reinforce vertical integration advantages with its assembly business" — streamlining Apple's supply chain and cutting costs even further.

Luxshare Could Join Later — And Prices May Drop More

The analyst added that Luxshare-ICT could become an additional hinge supplier after 2027, which may push costs even lower.

"The hinge is becoming a new battleground for system assemblers," Kuo said, suggesting Apple's supplier competition will continue to intensify.

A Big Step Toward Apple's Foldable Future

Last month, it was reported that Apple plans to start test production in Taiwan before shifting large-scale manufacturing to India.

The company aims to produce around 95 million iPhones for its 2026 lineup, representing its highest output in years and a more than 10% rise compared to 2025.

JPMorgan analysts predict the device could generate up to $65 billion in new revenue by 2029.

Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF), which produces its own foldable smartphones, is collaborating with Apple on the iPhone Fold’s display.

Samsung's six-year lead has refined its foldables, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 driving around 10 million units shipped in 2024.

Price Action: Apple shares have climbed 3.62% over the past month and remain up 0.58% year-to-date, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings place Apple's stock quality in the 74th percentile, underscoring its strong standing compared to peers and other competitors.

