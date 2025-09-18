Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly considering the possibility of test-producing foldable iPhones in Taiwan.

Apple Eyes Taiwan Pilot Line For Foldable iPhone Production

Apple has been in discussions with its suppliers regarding the potential establishment of a test production line for foldable iPhones in Taiwan, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday. The company plans to manufacture approximately 95 million iPhones for its 2026 lineup, marking the highest production in years and a more than 10% increase over 2025.

Apple's proposed plan would also enable it to accelerate the shift of its new product development away from China amid ongoing Beijing–Washington tensions. The company aims to utilize the engineering capabilities and ecosystem of its Taiwanese suppliers to establish a small pilot line, testing equipment and fine-tuning the manufacturing process for its foldable iPhone.

“After completing these steps, the process will be replicated in India for large-scale production. This strategy is expected to accelerate Apple's learning curve and facilitate a seamless production rollout in the country.”

Apple may set up a pilot production line for a foldable iPhone in northern Taiwan, though plans are still tentative. The company expects the foldable model to drive demand for all iPhone models.

$600 Billion US Investment Sparks Growth Outlook

Apple’s potential Taiwan-India production strategy is viewed as a means to mitigate risks and logistical hurdles arising from tensions between the U.S. and China, as well as between China and India.

This move also aligns with Apple’s recent announcement of a record $600 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing. This investment is expected to benefit 79 factories nationwide and spark a “domino effect” of growth, as CEO Tim Cook believes

Analysts are also bullish on Apple’s future, with some predicting that the stock could rally by more than 28%. Meanwhile, the demand for Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series is reportedly tracking modestly ahead of the iPhone 16. The new smartphone is outperforming its predecessor, according to JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee.

