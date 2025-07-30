Six Years Late, Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Still Flip Everything

Apple Inc AAPL may be fashionably late, but it's arriving with style — and a plan to bend the market to its will.

Despite planning to show up in 2026, six years after Samsung Electronics Co SSNLF debuted its first foldable phone, Apple's long-rumored book-style foldable iPhone could open the door to $65 billion in revenue and deliver high-single-digit EPS gains by 2029, according to JPMorgan's Samik Chatterjee.

Track Apple’s stock trajectory here.

With foldables still a niche segment — making up just ~1.5% of global smartphone sales — Apple's entrance could be the jolt the market needs. Samsung may own up to 56% of the foldable space, but Apple's entry with the iPhone 18 Fold might flip the dynamics, especially with a crease-free display and $1,999 price tag designed to woo premium buyers.

Read More: Apple Faces 18-Month Deadline To Deliver On AI, Says Analyst

From Fold To Flip: Apple's Late But Loaded

Samsung's six-year head start has allowed it to fine-tune its foldables, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 leading a product line that shipped about 10 million units in 2024. Still, Apple has something Samsung doesn't: a fiercely loyal user base, deep ecosystem and a track record of turning latecomer moves into gold, such as iPod, iPad and the Apple Watch.

JPMorgan expects Apple to sell 10 to 15 million foldable iPhones in 2027, ramping to 45 million units by 2029, echoing the success of the iPhone Pro Max.

Half those early buyers may even be Android switchers, lured by Apple's polish and prestige.

A Niche No More?

Foldables have struggled to break out, but Apple's presence alone could mainstream the segment. As volume scales, JPMorgan sees price premiums falling, helping drive adoption.

And behind the scenes, Amphenol Corp APH and Corning Inc GLW could benefit from increased hardware content.

Apple might be late — but if history is any guide, it's still very much in control of the playbook.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: jamesteohart via Shutterstock.com