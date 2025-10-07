Applied Materials Unveils Next-Gen Chipmaking Systems, Aims To Boost AI Logic And Memory Performance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) unveiled a suite of advanced semiconductor manufacturing systems to enhance the performance and efficiency of logic and memory chips that power artificial intelligence computing.

The new technologies target three critical areas in the AI chip race, including leading-edge logic with Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors, high-performance DRAM, such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and advanced packaging to create tightly integrated systems that optimize power, cost, and performance.

Among the new technologies is the Kinex Bonding System, which was developed in collaboration with BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi), a leading first integrated die-to-wafer hybrid bonder.

It enables chipmakers to produce faster and more power-efficient logic and memory chips using direct copper-to-copper bonding.

To support 2-nanometer and smaller GAA transistor designs, Applied launched the Centura Xtera Epi System, which enables void-free source-drain structures with 50% lower gas consumption compared to traditional methods.

Applied Materials stock gained 37% year-to-date, outperforming the Nasdaq 100 index’s 19% returns, driven by demand for its wafer fabrication equipment, fueled by the AI and high-performance computing (HPC) frenzy.

Price Action: AMAT stock was trading lower by 0.07% to $223.81 premarket at last check on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock