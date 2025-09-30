PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares slipped on Tuesday even as the company rolled out new artificial intelligence-powered shopping features for PayPal Honey and expanded its buy now, pay later business.

PayPal introduced new capabilities for PayPal Honey that turn artificial intelligence-powered shopping queries into shoppable experiences.

Facing stock pressure and tough competition, PayPal is leaning on AI-driven commerce upgrades and a $7 billion buy now, pay later deal with Blue Owl to boost growth.

The update addresses a key challenge in AI-driven shopping, where consumers can discover products in conversations but struggle to compare prices across retailers or confirm they are saving money.

By expanding beyond coupon codes, PayPal Honey is evolving into a commerce intelligence platform that benefits multiple stakeholders. Shoppers gain smarter recommendations and personalized offers, merchants receive purchase-intent traffic and AI companies enhance engagement with built-in commerce tools.

PayPal framed the upgrade as part of its broader "agentic commerce" strategy.

The updates will roll out to U.S. users ahead of Black Friday, starting with Google Chrome on desktop and expanding to other browsers in the coming months.

PayPal stock was down Tuesday more than 3% as it grapples with rivalry from fintech rivals like Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Apple Pay and traditional banks, potential global tariffs taking a toll on consumer spending, and concerns about slower growth in branded checkout volumes.

Buy Now, Pay Later

Last week, PayPal partnered with Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) in a two-year deal under which Blue Owl funds will purchase about $7 billion of U.S. buy now, pay later receivables. PayPal will continue handling underwriting, servicing and customer-facing operations for its Pay in 4 product, which allows users split purchases into four interest-free payments over six weeks.

Buy now, pay later remains a key growth driver for PayPal. The company processed more than $33 billion in buy now, pay later payment volume in 2024, up 21% from the prior year.

PYPL Price Action: PayPal stock was trading lower by 3.70% to $67.18 at publication on Tuesday.

