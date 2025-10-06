Chamath Says Earth Can't Power AI — Bezos, Arista, Rocket Lab Have A Space Solution

Chamath Palihapitiya says Earth simply can't handle it. As Alphabet Inc‘s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) race to add gigawatts of Nvidia Corp‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPU capacity, he warns that global grids are nearing a breaking point — with energy demand doubling and power costs set to soar.

If AI's power hunger continues to accelerate, moving compute off-world may not just be a visionary solution — it could be necessary.

Jeff Bezos is already looking skyward. The Amazon founder envisions a future where gigawatt-scale AI data centers orbit Earth, powered by limitless solar energy and cooled by the vacuum of space.

It sounds like science fiction, but Bezos's 10–20-year outlook for orbital compute clusters could solve AI's biggest bottleneck — electricity. Space offers constant sunlight, zero cooling costs, and no grid constraints. For investors, this means opportunities in companies capable of building the physical and digital bridges between Earth and orbit.

That's where Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) come in.

Rocket Lab's reusable launch vehicles and expanding satellite systems business make it the most obvious logistics player for deploying data modules into orbit. Its upcoming Neutron rocket, designed for medium payloads, could be tailor-made for modular "space server farms."

Arista, on the other hand, runs the networking backbone for hyperscalers — from Meta to Microsoft — and could extend its ultra-low-latency interconnects to space-based compute, linking orbital AI clusters back to Earth.

The pieces are already in place: reusable rockets, space-hardened hardware, and hyperscaler-scale networking.

Investor Takeaway

Chamath's grid warning and Bezos's orbital vision are two sides of the same coin — one problem, one solution. If the future of AI compute really is in space, Rocket Lab could launch it, Arista Networks could connect it, and investors watching early could catch the next great infrastructure wave — this time, off the planet.

