Nissan To Recall 19,000 Leaf EVs In US Over Battery Fire Risk

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd (OTC:NSANY) has issued a recall for the company's entry-level Leaf EV, which retails for around $29,990 for the 2026 model.

Battery Fire Risk

The company issued the recall for 19,077 units from 2021 and 2022 model years over a potential fire risk involving units equipped with a Level 3 Quick Charging port, the company said in its acknowledgment of the recall sent to the NHTSA on Thursday.

"The lithium-ion battery may overheat during Level 3 charging. A quick charging battery that overheats increases the risk of a fire," the NHTSA said. The agency also said that owners are advised to avoid Level 3 charging and that affected units will have their battery software updated by dealers free of charge.

Source: NHTSA

Nissan's Autonomous Push, Ford Plant Sharing

Nissan has been in the news lately as the company was testing the next-generation Driver Assistance System developed by Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)-backed self-driving company Wayve. The company says the technology could reach Japan by 2027.

Meanwhile, earlier reports this year also suggested that Nissan would be sharing half of Ford Motor Co.'s (NYSE:F) Kentucky EV battery manufacturing plant. The manufacturing plant is a joint venture between Ford and South Korean battery manufacturer SK On.

Ford's Recall Woes

Meanwhile, Ford has also been facing several recalls this year, raising concerns about the automaker's quality control practices. Recently, the company issued a recall for over 115,000 F-250, 350 and 450 pickup trucks over a steering column issue.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: JRomero04/Shutterstock