Ford Recalls Over 115,000 F-250, 350, 450 Pickup Trucks Over Possible Detachment Of Steering Column

Ford Motor Co. F has issued a recall for the F-250, F-350 and F-450 lines of its pickup trucks over a defect that can lead to steering issues.

Steering Column May Detach, Says Ford

The issue, which affects over 115,539 units of the 2020-2021 line, stems from a defect that can cause the upper shaft of the steering column to detach and a loss of steering control, the NHTSA said in a statement released on Tuesday. Ford dealers will replace the steering column as a remedy for the issue free of charge, the agency said in the statement.

Source: NHTSA

Ford's Recall Woes Continue

The recall is yet another in a series of recalls issued by the Detroit-based automaker. Recently, the company recalled over 197,000 units of the Mustang Mach-E over issues that could lead to rear seat occupants becoming trapped after the front seat passengers have exited the vehicle.

Ford also issued a recall for 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. over issues related to the rear camera. The affected models include a long list of Ford and Lincoln vehicles like the Lincoln MKC, Mustang, F-Series trucks, Transit vans, Econoline, Expedition, Edge, Ranger, and Lincoln Navigator models.

Ford also issued a recall for 800,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles over separate issues, including brake fluid leaks, defective tailights and issues with the airbags in certain models.

Ford, most recently, issued a recall for 101,944 2016-2019 Taurus sedans over an issue with the vehicle's B-Pillar, which could lead to the door trim on the driver and passenger sides detaching while driving.

