Ford Motor Company F shares slipped slightly in premarket trading on Tuesday after the automaker disclosed a massive safety recall impacting more than 1.45 million vehicles in the United States.

The move stems from problems linked to rearview cameras that could fail to display properly when vehicles are in reverse.

The company submitted a formal notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, dated Sept. 3, outlining the recall and the affected models, which span from 2015 to 2019.

Also Read: Trump’s Order Reduces Auto Tariffs On Japan After $550 Billion Deal

Vehicles under the recall include Lincoln MKC, Mustang, F-Series trucks, Transit vans, Econoline, Expedition, Edge, Ranger, and Lincoln Navigator models.

The cameras in question may display distorted, inverted, or blank images, raising the risk of accidents due to reduced visibility.

Recall Details

According to the notice, approximately 1,456,417 units are affected.

The company is recalling vehicles due to a potential defect in the backup camera system. The rearview camera may show a distorted, inverted, or blank image when the vehicle is in reverse, impairing the driver’s view and increasing the risk of a collision.

Ford has pledged that its dealers will check and, if necessary, replace the faulty cameras free of charge.

Interim notifications alerting owners about the safety concerns are expected to be sent beginning Sept. 22, with additional mailings to follow once permanent remedies are finalized.

This action broadens a recall initiated earlier this year under NHTSA campaign number 25V270, which addressed similar camera defects. Vehicle identification numbers (VINs) will be searchable on the federal regulator’s website starting Sept. 8.

According to Benzinga Pro, F stock has gained nearly 10% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR).

Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 0.09% to $11.68 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock