Nvidia-Backed Wayve Strengthens UK-Japan Tech Ties As Nissan Tests Next-Gen Driver Assistance System Ahead Of 2027 Rollout

On Monday, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. NSANY NSANF said it has begun testing a new driver-assistance system powered by Nvidia Corporation NVDA-backed U.K. startup Wayve, showcasing AI-driven technology that could reach Japanese roads by 2027.

Nissan Demonstrates AI-Powered System

Nissan said it has started trials of its next-generation driver-assistance system in Tokyo using Ariya electric vehicles, reported Reuters.

The technology, developed with London-based startup Wayve, uses 11 cameras, five radars and a lidar sensor to deliver Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities, requiring drivers to keep their hands on the wheel.

The system is designed for urban environments, where pedestrians, parked vehicles and delivery workers create challenges far more complex than highways.

Wayve's Global Expansion Backed By Nvidia

Wayve, founded in 2017, has quickly risen as a leader in autonomous driving.

Backed by major investors including SoftBank Group SFTBF SFTBY and Nvidia, the company opened a testing hub in Japan earlier this year.

Nvidia is also reportedly in talks to inject $500 million more into Wayve, part of its £2 billion pledge to support British startups.

Nissan Eyes 2027 Launch

Nissan launched its first ProPilot driver-assist in 2016, followed by an upgrade in 2019. While it has not yet revealed which models will feature the new system, the automaker confirmed it aims to bring the technology to market in Japan during its 2027 fiscal year.

