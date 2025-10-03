Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is strengthening its alliance with Fujitsu to co-develop full-stack artificial intelligence infrastructure, a move aimed at accelerating enterprise adoption of AI across industries from healthcare to manufacturing and robotics.

The collaboration centers on building industry-specific AI agents that continuously learn and adapt, forming what both companies describe as the foundation for the next phase of the AI industrial revolution.

The effort will integrate Fujitsu’s Monaka Central Processing Units (CPUs) with Nvidia’s Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) via NVLink Fusion, enabling more specialized systems than general-purpose architectures can provide.

“Fujitsu’s strategic collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate AI-driven business transformation in enterprise and government sectors. By combining the cutting-edge technologies of both companies, we will develop and provide full-stack AI infrastructure, starting with sectors such as manufacturing where Japan is a global leader. To further support the expanding needs of AI infrastructure, Fujitsu and NVIDIA will expand this partnership in the areas of high-performance computing and quantum,” said Fujitsu CEO Takahito Tokita.

“The AI industrial revolution has begun, and we must build the infrastructure to power it, in Japan and across the globe. Fujitsu is a true pioneer in computing and Japan’s trusted leader in supercomputing, quantum research, and enterprise systems. Together, NVIDIA and Fujitsu are connecting and extending our ecosystems to forge a powerful partnership for the era of AI,” Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang added.

Fujitsu framed the collaboration against a backdrop of rising demand for generative AI, where high costs and technical hurdles have kept adoption largely confined to major corporations.

The company said the partnership is designed to address those barriers by creating scalable infrastructure that balances performance, security, and enterprise autonomy.

The deal comes as Nvidia continues to ride surging demand for its GPUs, which underpin most of the world’s cutting-edge AI systems. The company’s stock has surged 41% year-to-date, far outpacing the Nasdaq 100 index’s 19% gain. Earlier this week, Nvidia became the first company to reach a $4.5 trillion market capitalization, underscoring its central role in the AI boom.

Price Action: NVDA stock was trading higher by 0.55% to $189.92 premarket at last check Friday.

