Quantum stocks have been on a tear over the past week, moving higher on news and momentum.

Here's a look at what's going on in the quantum computer sector.

IONQ stock is up 45% over the past five days. See all of the details here.

IonQ – IONQ

Last Friday, IonQ, Inc. IONQ announced that it received regulatory approval from the United Kingdom’s Investment Security Unit for its planned acquisition of Oxford Ionics.

Earlier this month, the company launched the IonQ Federal unit to consolidate its quantum networking and computing services for the U.S. government and allied partners.

Multiple analysts updated coverage on IonQ stock on Monday, including:

Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton maintained IonQ with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $60 to $80.

Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $45 to $60.

B. Riley Securities maintained IonQ with a Buy and raised the price target from $61 to $75.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Garrigan maintained a Buy rating and maintained a $70 price target.

IonQ shares were up 45% over the past five days, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

QuEra Computing, NVIDIA – NVDA

Nvidia Corp. NVDA venture arm, NVentures, added a new investment in QuEra Computing, bringing its Series B funding round to $230 million.

"We already work with NVIDIA, pairing our scalable neutral‑atom architecture with its accelerated‑computing stack to speed the arrival of useful, fault‑tolerant quantum machines,” said Andy Ory, CEO ofQuEra Computing.

“But the decision to invest in us deepens our collaboration and underscores our shared belief that hybrid quantum-classical systems will unlock meaningful value for customers sooner than many expect," Ory added.

D-Wave – QBTS, Rigetti – RGTI, Quantum Computing – QUBT

D-Wave Quantum, Inc. QBTS was up 18% and Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI stock was up nearly 30% over the past five days, riding on the momentum propelling the sector higher.

Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT shares were up 12.8% over the same period, according to Benzinga Pro.

