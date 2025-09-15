Rocket Lab Stock Is Facing Selling Pressure After Hours: What's Going On?

Rocket Lab Corp RKLB shares are falling in extended trading on Monday after the company announced an offering of up to $750 million of its common stock.

See the trading setup for RKLB stock here.

What Happened: Rocket Lab announced it entered into a sales agreement with multiple sales agents, under which the end-to-end space company may offer and sell up to $750 million of its common stock from time to time.

Rocket Lab entered into a similar agreement in March, allowing the company to sell up to $500 million of its common stock. The company said it offered and sold $396.6 million and now plans to terminate the prior agreement.

Rocket Lab said last month that it had approximately $564.08 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30.

How To Buy RKLB Stock

By now, you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Rocket Lab — be it to purchase shares or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading — either way it allows you to profit from the share price decline.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were down 3.50% in after-hours, trading at $52.15 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Courtesy of Rocket Lab.