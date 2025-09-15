Voyager Technologies, Inc. VOYG has deployed Space Edge™ to the International Space Station, creating what it calls the first multi-cloud region in orbit.

The system aims to transform real-time data processing for defense, commercial, and government missions by bringing computing power directly to space.

Developed by LEOcloud, a recent Voyager acquisition, Space Edge processes data in orbit rather than sending it to Earth, reducing latency by up to 30 times compared with traditional satellite-to-ground transfers.

The platform also enhances security and cuts data transport costs, positioning Voyager to tap new revenue streams in defense, civil space, and commercial markets.

“As the space economy grows, space-based infrastructure becomes as essential as it is on Earth,” said Dennis R. Gatens, president of LEOcloud at Voyager. “For missions across defense, national security and in-space research that require actionable data at the speed of relevance, Space Edge brings data processing closer to the source.”

The infrastructure is designed to support evolving encryption technologies and leverages Podman, an open-source project from Red Hat, to manage and deploy applications. This allows containerized, low-latency processing in orbit, critical for artificial intelligence workloads.

“Space-based cloud infrastructure is the next frontier,” said Travis Steele, chief architect for air and space forces at Red Hat. “Deploying Podman on Space Edge delivers containerized, low-latency processing in orbit, helping ensure that teams have the capabilities necessary to analyze data and make real-time decisions with greater speed and reliability.”

Voyager said it is building space-based cloud regions that will deliver security, automation, and application management directly in orbit, supporting the broader growth of AI-driven exploration and research.

The Space Edge launch comes as Voyager works to strengthen its financial performance. In August, the company reported a quarterly loss of 60 cents per share, wider than analysts’ forecast of a 30-cent loss but narrower than the $1.29 per-share loss a year earlier. Revenue rose 25% year-over-year to $45.7 million, surpassing Wall Street expectations of $35.4 million and up from $36.7 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Price Action: VOYG stock is trading higher by 2.03% to $30.2 at last check Monday.

Photo by ChristianLphoto via Shutterstock