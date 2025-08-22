Musk Teases Flying Cybertruck: Is This A Pipe Dream Or A Future eVTOL?

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is known for making bold promises over the years. Many end up taking years to come to market, as seen with the Cybertruck, but often they end up coming true, no matter how bold the claim.

That's why a picture of a flying Cybertruck has Tesla fans captivated.

What Happened: In recent months, Tesla has been struggling to sell Cybertruck units, with the electric pickup truck losing market share to legacy automakers General Motors and Ford.

The Cybertruck's unique design and durability have led to a sharp divide among Tesla fans, who consider it the best-looking vehicle of all time, and other consumers, who view it as one of the ugliest vehicles ever.

A future flying version of the Cybertruck could have much of the same divide.

A user on X created an image of a "Cybertruck merged with a passenger plane flying through a futuristic post apocalyptic world run by robots."

The image was created by Grok Image Video, an AI assistant from Musk's xAI company.

With the image gaining attention on X, Musk offered up his response.

"Maybe Tesla should make this," Musk replied.

Why It's Important: Flying cars have long been a fantasy for many people, including fans of Tesla. Some reports link the unreleased Tesla Roadster follow-up vehicle to having some flying capabilities thanks to technology used by Musk's SpaceX space company.

While the world could be years away from flying cars that can operate on roadways and into the sky above buildings at a large scale, Musk's vision of a flying Cybertruck could end up pushing Tesla into a new segment.

The growth of the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft segment has been occurring in recent years and is now receiving increased support from the White House administration.

Companies like Archer Aviation ACHR and Joby Aviation JOBY are working on bringing their versions of flying taxis to the skies. The electric aircraft will be used to transport passengers from airport to airport or for other short flights.

With Tesla working on its robotaxi fleet on the ground with its autonomous vehicles, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to see the company also consider getting into the eVTOL space in the future.

So while the image of a flying Cybertruck over a city of robots and futuristic looking buildings could be decades down the road, Tesla could take on the eVTOL market in the future or keep working on "flying" capabilities for the highly anticipated new Roadster vehicle.

