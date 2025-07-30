EXCLUSIVE: Archer CEO On Competition, Commercialization Goals – 'I Wouldn't Trade Our Positioning Here With Anyone Else'

The eVTOL market could be worth trillions, and Archer Aviation ACHR CEO Adam Goldstein says his company is leading the charge—even as he sees room for multiple players.

"We lead the world in progress," Goldstein tells Benzinga in an interview. However, there’s room for others in the space, provided they can meet payload milestones and demonstrate further progress.

"I think there's definitely room for several players,” he adds, albeit a lot of hype around what he calls subscale vehicles.

eVTOL Competition: Goldstein’s comments follow a recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which observers expect could accelerate the eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) sector.

Citing Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, who highlighted the trillion-dollar opportunity for the eVTOL sector, Goldstein said Archer has an edge over its rivals. For example, Archer is the only company to fly a full-scale aircraft and hit certain payload milestones.

Aside from being ahead in commercialization milestones and test flights, Goldstein said Archer's position in the defense sector also differentiates the company. Many competitors in the industry are not exploring defense options, he says.

"I wouldn't trade our positioning here with anyone else at this time."

Commercialization Plan: Archer plans to reach commercialization this year in the United Arab Emirates.

"The UAE has been a great partner for the sector and Archer," Goldstein told Benzinga. So far, the UAE has invested in the eVTOL sector and industry, with plans to be an early leader in the commercialization of the sector.

Goldstein said trial flights continue in the region and he expects the drumbeat to continue.

Partnerships: Goldstein said Archer Aviation has announced numerous global partners alongside the UAE commercialization.

One of the biggest partners is United Airlines UAL, which Goldstein said has invested in the company many times. United has orders for over $1 billion in aircraft.

Goldstein said the goal is to launch with United at some of their biggest airport hubs like Newark and LAX.

Before commercialization in the United States, Archer will focus on the UAE and some of its other partnered regions.

Price Action: Archer stock trades at $10.12 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $2.82 to $13.92. Archer stock is up 6.1% year-to-date in 2025.

