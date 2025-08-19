Arm Taps Amazon AI Veteran To Drive In-House Chip Push, Challenge Nvidia And AMD: Report

In a strategic move, Arm Holdings ARM has recruited Rami Sinno, a former Amazon.com Inc AMZN artificial intelligence (AI) chip director, to enhance its in-house chip development plans.

Sinno, who played a key role in the development of Amazon’s AI chips, will now bring his expertise to Arm Holdings, Reuters reported. His appointment is a significant step for Arm Holdings as it aims to create its own complete chips, a new venture for the company.

Arm Holdings, best known for designing processor architectures and instruction sets, recently announced plans to reinvest part of its profits into developing its own chips and components. The initiative marks a strategic shift aimed at expanding the company's role beyond providing chip intellectual property.

As the majority-owned company of SoftBank Group SFTBY, Arm Holdings collects royalties on the chips sold by its customers. The company’s chips power nearly every smartphone globally and have made significant inroads in the data center market, challenging the dominance of Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD and Intel Corporation INTC.

Arm Explores Chiplets, Moves Beyond Licensing Model

Arm Holdings’ decision to hire Sinno and its plans to develop its own chips come at a time when the company is facing margin concerns. Despite a 12% year-over-year increase in revenue, the chip designer’s latest quarterly results fell short of analyst estimates, leading to a revision in ratings by Wall Street analysts.

However, Arm Holdings is actively exploring a strategic shift towards developing “full-end solutions” and chiplets, potentially moving beyond its traditional intellectual property (IP) licensing model. This move could potentially increase competition for Nvidia NVDA.

The hiring of Sinno is a part of Arm’s broader strategy to transition from providing essential chip intellectual property to developing its own full-fledged designs. This follows the company’s recent recruitment of executives from competitors, including Nicolas Dube from HPE HPE and Steve Halter from Intel and Qualcomm QCOM.

