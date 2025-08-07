Buffett's Apple Bet Just Got A $100 Billion US Tailwind

While chipmakers are ducking for cover in a tariff storm, Warren Buffett is watching from a safer, shinier perch. His $66 billion Apple Inc AAPL stake — all 300 million shares of it — just got a massive tailwind from the iPhone giant's latest move: a $100 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing and infrastructure. That's not just patriotic; it's portfolio-pleasing.

Track Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway stock here.

The Anti-Tariff Tech Titan

While Nvidia Corp NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, and Qualcomm Inc QCOM scramble to mitigate fallout from mounting U.S.-China tensions, Apple is already rebalancing its global supply chain. In its latest disclosure, Apple announced that it will invest $100 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, including partnerships for chipmaking, AI development, and data center expansions.

Translation? Apple's playing long game geopolitics — and winning.

Read Also: The Warren Buffett Premium May Finally Be Fading

And who's laughing now? Not the hedge funds shorting AI darlings. It's Buffett, who avoided chip hype and retained a position on the one stock that's become a fortress amid trade crossfire.

Berkshire's Buffet(t) Of Safety

Buffett hasn't just bet on Apple — he's practically married it. Apple makes up 25% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc's BRK BRK equity portfolio. And unlike high-volatility chip stocks, Apple offers a durable moat: sticky ecosystem, massive buybacks, and now, domestic political goodwill.

Buffett’s thesis is playing out: when the winds shift, it pays to own the tree with the deepest roots. Apple's U.S. push may not silence China risks entirely, but it sure dials them down — and sweetens the Oracle of Omaha's already monster returns.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.